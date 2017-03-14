UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Nikkei:
* Sharp Corp will start producing parts for smartphone cameras at its plant complex in Kameyama - Nikkei
* President Tai Jeng-Wu said Sharp will consider resuming dividend payments in the year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2lXyrLy) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources