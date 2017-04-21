April 21 Sharp Corp :

* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)

* UMI claimed that there' re quality issues in the multifunction printers provided by SEC and requested SEC to pay $220,000, relevant delay damages as well as lawsuit related fees

* Says Admiral Indemnity Company, Travelers Indemnity Company, and Ameriprise Auto and Home Insurance (plaintiffs) filed a lawsuit against the unit SEC

* Plaintiffs requested SEC to pay over $650,000 as compensation for damages and to bear relevant lawsuit fees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/D3U1dB ; goo.gl/bdEo1D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)