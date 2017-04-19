April 20 Shaver Shop Group Ltd

* Now expects its FY17 full year EBITDA to be between $13.7 mln and $15.0 mln

* On a year to date basis, like for like sales for nine months ended 31 march 2017 are now up 1.3%

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Bondi Junction and McCarthur Square Franchises

* Settlement of binding agreement is scheduled for 31 MAY 2017

* Post completion earnings contribution from stores is not expected to be material to company's FY17 results