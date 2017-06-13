Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Shaw Communications Inc announces acquisition of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc
* Shaw Communications Inc - deal for $430 million
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and Shaw's existing credit facility
* Shaw Communications Inc - spectrum licences being acquired comprise 10 MHz licences of 700 MHz spectrum in each of British Columbia, Alberta, and Southern Ontario
* Shaw Communications - licences being acquired also include 20 MHz licences of 2500 MHz spectrum in each of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction has received all required internal approvals at Shaw and Quebecor
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction is not subject to approval by shareholders of Shaw or further approval by shareholders of Quebecor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.
By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 22 The Romanian leu held steady on Thursday despite the political uncertainty over who will succeed ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. Grindeanu fell in a no-confidence vote initiated by his own party, which is controlled by political adversary Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea is expected to come up with a new candidate by Monday, when President Klaus Iohannis considers his choice. Centrist President Klaus Iohannis has said he will only approv