April 26 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing
Global News additional resources to support local news coverage,
reporting
* Beginning Sept 1, Global News to get about $10 million
annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations
* As per funding model, local news coverage and reporting
will be supported in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton
* As a result of deal, co says it will be closing Shaw TV
stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, effective August 15,
2017
* Closing of Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and
Edmonton will affect approximately 70 positions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: