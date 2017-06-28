BRIEF-BB&T Corp's capital actions include recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03-$0.33
* BB&T Corp - capital actions include a recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.03 to $0.33, a 10-percent increase
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc
* Shaw announces third quarter and year-to-date results
* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27
* Shaw Communications- Refining FY 2017 guidance for operating income before restructuring costs and amortization to range between $2.135 and $2.160 billion
* Shaw Communications- Refining FY fiscal 2017 financial guidance for capital investment of approximately $1.35 billion and free cash flow of approximately $400 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 The New York Times said Wednesday it will start charging users for unlimited access to its NYT Cooking site, which includes recipes from its columnists Mark Bittman and Melissa Clark.
* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the federal reserve