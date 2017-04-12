April 12 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Shaw announces second quarter and year-to-date results
* Q2 revenue rose 13.3 percent to c$1.3 billion
* Shaw communications inc - Shaw confirms at this time that
there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017
guidance
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Alek Krstajic has announced he will be stepping down as
CEO of Freedom Mobile
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view c$1.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$1.33, revenue view c$5.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
