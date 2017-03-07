March 7 Shawbrook Group Plc
* FY net interest margin 5.6 percent versus 6.2 percent year
ago
* Reiterates confidence in its near and medium term outlook
* FY cost-to-income ratio 45.1 percent versus 48.3 percent
year ago
* 14% increase in FY profit before tax to £91.4 million
* 26% increase in FY statutory profit before tax to £88.2
million
* As at dec 31, loan to deposit ratio 102.7 percent versus
104.2 percent year ago
* As at Dec 31, CET1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 14.4 percent
year ago
* Continue to proactively monitor risk appetite and
underwriting criteria
* Remain alert to potential effects of uncertainty in
macroeconomic environment following triggering of article 50
* Primary aim in 2017 and beyond is to maintain returns of
between 22% and 25%
