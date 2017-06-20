June 20 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Shawbrook group plc update on board recommendation
* Notes announcement released on 19 June 2017 by Marlin
Bidco Limited
* Independent directors continue to believe that final
offer undervalues shawbrook and its prospects
* Independent directors, advised by BofA Merrill Lynch and
Goldman Sachs International, now recommend shareholders accept
final offer
* Also recognise that, in event final offer is declared
wholly unconditional, marlin bidco will have obtained a very
significant level of control of co
* Independent directors will now be accepting final offer
in regards to their own beneficial shareholdings
* Marlin Bidco has announced that the Final Offer is being
extended and will remain open for acceptance until the next
closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 10 July
2017
