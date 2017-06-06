June 6 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Response to increased and final cash offer
* notes announcement released by Marlin Bidco Limited
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer
undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no
action with regards to offer
* independent directors believe Shawbrook can continue to
grow prudently over medium term within its risk and return
disciplines and achieve its upper quartile return on equity
objectives
* However market conditions in near term remain competitive
on risk and return dynamics and, as previously signalled
