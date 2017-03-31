March 31 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Marlin Bidco, co jointly owned by funds by Pollen Street capital and funds advised by BC Partners, announces a cash offer

* Offer price of 330 pence per Shawbrook share, together with announced dividend, represents a premium of approximately 32.5 per cent

* Offer, together with announced dividend, values entire ordinary share capital of shawbrook at £842.4 million

* As part of transaction, existing fund investors advised by Pollen Street Capital will be replaced

* Depending on level of shareholder support for offer, shawbrook may remain listed as it is today, or may be delisted and return to private ownership