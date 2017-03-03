BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
March 3 Shawbrook Group Plc:
* Possible offer for Shawbrook Group Plc
* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited
* Proposal from Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shawbrook
* Under terms of possible offer, Shawbrook shareholders would receive 330 pence per ordinary share in cash
* In addition, Shawbrook shareholders would be entitled to retain any final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Funds managed or advised by Pollen Street currently hold approximately 38.9 pct of issued share capital of shawbrook
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.