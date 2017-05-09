BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Shawcor Ltd
* Shawcor Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22
* Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's order backlog was $648 million at March 31, 2017, in line with backlog at December 31, 2016 of $650 million.
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd