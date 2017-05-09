May 9 Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22

* Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's order backlog was $648 million at March 31, 2017, in line with backlog at December 31, 2016 of $650 million.