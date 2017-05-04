Nigerian stocks extends gain to stay at 2-year high
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
May 4 Shell:
* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share
* It is expected that cash dividends on b shares will be paid via dividend access mechanism from UK-sourced income of Shell group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
* Cub Energy Inc. announces capital investment for Western Ukraine operations