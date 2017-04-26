Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
April 26 Shell:
* Completed sale of its 20 pct interest in Vivo Energy Holding B.V. to Vitol Africa B.V. for a total amount of $250 million
* Sale was previously announced on Dec. 23, 2016 when shell signed an agreement to divest its interest in this venture
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.