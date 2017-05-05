UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Shell Midstream Partners Lp
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Agrees to acquire additional assets from Shell
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - deal for for $630 million
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Agrees to acquire additional assets from shell
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - shell midstream partners intends to fund acquisition with a combination of borrowings under existing credit facilities and cash on hand
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. intends to fund acquisition with a combination of borrowings under existing credit facilities and cash on hand
* Shell Midstream Partners - to acquire 100% interest in refinery gas pipelines, delta pipeline & na kika pipeline for $630 million from units of shell
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - terms of deal were approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of general partner of Shell Midstream Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.