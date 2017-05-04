May 4 Shell:

* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017

* Corporate earnings non-cash charge in Q2 2017, driven by restructuring of funding of businesses in North America

* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter were $3.9 billion

* Compared with Q2 2016, integrated gas production volumes are expected to be impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017

* Compared with Q2 2016, upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 45 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017

* Refinery availability is expected to increase in Q2 2017 as a result of lower maintenance compared with same period a year ago

* Oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 200 thousand barrels per day in Q2 compared with same period a year ago

* Downstream earnings expected to include non-cash tax charge of up to $600 million in Q2, associated with completion of separation of motiva assets