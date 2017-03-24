BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 24 Shell:
* Shell divests Gabon onshore interests
* Reached agreement with Assala Energy Holdings Ltd a portfolio company of Carlyle Group to sell 100 percent of its Gabon onshore interests for $587 million
* Purchaser will make additional payments up to a maximum of $150 million depending on production performance and commodity prices
* Purchaser will also assume debt of $285 million as part of transaction
* Transaction will result in an impairment charge of $53 million post tax which will be taken in Q1 2017
* Sale & purchase agreement is subject to certain conditions which include various approvals, closing is expected in mid-2017
* As a result of sale some 430 local Shell employees will become part of assala energy at completion
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.