Feb 28 Shell:

* Shell takes final investment decision for Kaikias deep-water project in Gulf of Mexico

* Shell unit and subsidiary of Mitsui Oil Exploration have each taken FID to execute phase one of kaikias deep-water project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* Project will be developed in two phases with phase one expected to start production in 2019

* First phase of development includes three wells which are designed to produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates

* Shell is operator and has an 80 pct working interest. MOEX Na owns remaining 20 pct working interest.