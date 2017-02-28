Feb 28 Shell:
* Shell takes final investment decision for Kaikias
deep-water project in Gulf of Mexico
* Shell unit and subsidiary of Mitsui Oil Exploration have
each taken FID to execute phase one of kaikias deep-water
project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
* Project will be developed in two phases with phase one
expected to start production in 2019
* First phase of development includes three wells which are
designed to produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d) at peak rates
* Shell is operator and has an 80 pct working interest. MOEX
Na owns remaining 20 pct working interest.
