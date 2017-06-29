BRIEF-Superior Industries starts tender offer to buy rest of Uuniwheels
* Commencement of tender offer to acquire remaining shares of Uniwheels Ag as part of process to delist shares
June 29 Shell
* Shell's prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility left Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning
* Cash flow from project is expected in 2018 Source text: (go.shell.com/2skAbBR) Further company coverage:
* Autoliv says complements its innovation strategy with investment in specialized fund
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Volkswagen AG on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan.