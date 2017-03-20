Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 20 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces delayed filing of annual report on form 10-K and receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel expected that it would be able to file form 10-K within 15-day extension period provided by form 12b-25
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel has subsequently determined that company will be unable to file form 10-k within 15-day extension period
* Shenandoah Telecommunications-has until may 16 to submit plan to Nasdaq as to how plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: