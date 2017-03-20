March 20 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company reports fourth quarter 2016 revenue increased to $155.6 million due to acquisition of Ntelos

* Q4 revenue $155.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.8 million

* Shenandoah Telecommunications co qtrly loss per share $0.00