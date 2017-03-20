BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 20 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company reports fourth quarter 2016 revenue increased to $155.6 million due to acquisition of Ntelos
* Q4 revenue $155.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.8 million
* Shenandoah Telecommunications co qtrly loss per share $0.00
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017