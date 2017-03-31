BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 bln yuan bonds
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
March 31 Shengjing Bank Co Ltd
* Bank has decided to withdraw A-share listing application Source text (bit.ly/2nHyKJO) Further company coverage:
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network