March 13 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Ltd

* Wuzhou Shenguan (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into equity transfer agreement with Guangxi Shenguan

* Guangxi Shenguan to dispose of and wuzhou shenguan to acquire 5% equity interest of Ferguson Wuhan at a consideration of rmb13.4 million

* Ferguson Wuhan will be owned as to 40%, 20%, 20% and 20% by Guangxi Shenguan, Gobitech Limited, Guangxi Guan Yu and Wuzhou Shenguan