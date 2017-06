June 21 Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd :

* Company entered into two subscription agreements with two subscribers, Cao Bingsheng and Liang Haiqi

* Cao Bingsheng and Liang Haiqi agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 240 million shares at subscription price of HK$0.45 per share

Net proceeds of subscriptions of approximately HK$107.8 million