April 26Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10.1 percent to increase by 39.6 percent, or to be 9.6 million yuan to 14.9 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.7 million yuan

* Says uncertainty of gold price as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sf6XOT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)