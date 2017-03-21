BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 21 Shenyu Communication Technology Inc :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 10 percent, or to be 12.7 million yuan to 14.0 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xMavsZ
(Beijing Headline News)
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.