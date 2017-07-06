July 6Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 48.7 percent to 60.5 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 40.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (25.2 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aFRnWW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)