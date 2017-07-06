BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million
July 6Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 48.7 percent to 60.5 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 40.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (25.2 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast


Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.