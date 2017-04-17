April 17 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)

* Comments that business restructuring and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vZZnrR

