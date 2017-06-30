June 30 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 5

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6

