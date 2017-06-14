BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 14 Shenzhen CAU Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as it is investigated by securities regulator due to possible violations of information disclosure
* Says share trade to resume on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tlnfHO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir