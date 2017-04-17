April 17 Shenzhen CAU Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 2.4 million yuan

* Says that accomplishment of sale of substantial assets as main reason for the forecast

