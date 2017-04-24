BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 700 million yuan ($101.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXlktA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.