BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
June 1 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.6 billion yuan ($235.10 million) in Foshan city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2shduuC
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking