April 27 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 1 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (67.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased orders is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AO1y4I

