BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.07 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1RCFxX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment