Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 122.8 million yuan to 159.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 122.8 million yuan

* Says increased income from main business is the main reason for the forecast

