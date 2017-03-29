March 29 Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy technology firm Fortunta for 2.9 billion yuan ($421.00 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 910 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nLA2Un

($1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi)