April 17 Shenzhen Fountain Corp:

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased loan interest is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n8Kxht

