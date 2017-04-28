BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 91.5 million yuan to 116.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 83.2 million yuan
* Says that increased demand and market development as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9gKMC4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.