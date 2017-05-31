BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 31 Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jkxd08

SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY