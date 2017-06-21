UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
June 21Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 million yuan from Bank of Ningbo(Shenzhen branch) with a term of 1 year
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vx5FqA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.