BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
Feb 27 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 30.1 percent y//y at 405.1 million yuan ($58.97 million)

($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president