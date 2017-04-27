BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 31.5 percent y/y at 396.9 million yuan ($57.59 million)
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 28 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ozwmGQ ; bit.ly/2ozub6d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors