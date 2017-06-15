BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2svl9cb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7951 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21