April 25 Shenzhen HT Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 89.8 million yuan to 107.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (59.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased orders is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gp6UaH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)