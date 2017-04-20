April 20Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 15.0 million yuan to 23.0 million yuan versus net loss of 23.6 million yuan year ago

* Says increased expenses and seasonal factor are the main reasons for the forecast Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/heXtWu Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)