UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($73.58 million) bonds
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan as related parties fail to reach agreement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rvvqQE; bit.ly/2tlI7P4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7953 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources