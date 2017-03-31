March 31 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd:

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 29 million yuan to 35 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (38.9 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting and performance in unit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ci41J6

