BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd:
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 29 million yuan to 35 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (38.9 million yuan)
* Comments that seasonal impacting and performance in unit are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ci41J6
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles