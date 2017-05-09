BRIEF-Tribune Media says Matt Cherniss to step down
* Tribune Media Co- Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios has decided to step down at end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4mwrMq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tribune Media Co- Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios has decided to step down at end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday named lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser to lead the case brought against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by owners over allegations it bypassed diesel emission controls.
LIMA, June 19 Peru's finance minister vowed on Monday to resign immediately if the opposition-controlled Congress did not renew its confidence in him in a vote he has formally requested, a pledge that opened the door to a more conciliatory departure of one of the president's closest cabinet members.